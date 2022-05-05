Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

CASH has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Financial Group ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.72%.

In other news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $228,260.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

