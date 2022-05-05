Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Methode Electronics, Inc. is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems. Methode designs, manufactures and markets devices employing electrical, electronic, wireless, sensing and optical technologies. Methode’s components are found in the primary end-markets of the automotive, appliance, communications, aerospace, rail and other transportation industries, and the consumer and industrial equipment markets. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research began coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $45.71 on Thursday. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.12.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $291.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

