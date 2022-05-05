MetLife (NYSE:MET) to Buyback $3.00 billion in Shares

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MET stock opened at $68.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average is $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $73.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

