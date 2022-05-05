MFS Special Value Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MFV)

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0418 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.
MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
MFS Special Value Trust stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42.
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Special Value Trust (MFV)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.