MFS Special Value Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MFV)

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0418 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

MFS Special Value Trust stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MFS Special Value Trust stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust ( NYSE:MFV Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of MFS Special Value Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

