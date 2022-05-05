MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg Sells 3,500 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $317,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 401,776 shares in the company, valued at $36,473,225.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $310,520.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Karen Seaberg sold 850 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $70,320.50.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Karen Seaberg sold 1,200 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.47, for a total value of $94,164.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Karen Seaberg sold 385 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $31,904.95.

On Thursday, February 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $230,520.00.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $95.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.66. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $97.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.14.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $166.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

