MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $706.80 million.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $95.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.66. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $97.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $166.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.40 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.25.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $317,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 401,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,473,225.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michele Lux purchased 5,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.36 per share, with a total value of $386,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,954 shares of company stock worth $1,633,650. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,970,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.