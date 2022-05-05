Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

MBCN opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $152.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.68. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $30.62.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 31.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 57,387 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

