MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2375 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $472.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 28.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 72.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

