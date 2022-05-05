Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of MLSS opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.45. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.26% and a negative return on equity of 39.61%.
Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.
