MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) SVP Scott M. Turner Sells 5,260 Shares of Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,260 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $21,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MDXG stock opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth $548,000. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 255,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 40,681 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.