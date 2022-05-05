Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Update

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,500 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 307,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NERV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,904 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,887 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,034 shares during the period. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.54.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NERV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

