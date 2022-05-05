Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NERV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NERV stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.14. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $3.54.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 33.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.