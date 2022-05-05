Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given a C$28.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$28.00 price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.75 to C$24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.25 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.08.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE MI.UN opened at C$19.02 on Wednesday. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$18.52 and a 12 month high of C$25.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.65. The company has a market cap of C$762.13 million and a P/E ratio of 8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.69.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.