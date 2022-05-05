Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, reports.

OTCMKTS:MVLY opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.55. Mission Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $16.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th.

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

