Mister Car Wash (MCW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Mister Car Wash to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Mister Car Wash has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.440-$0.470 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $191.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. On average, analysts expect Mister Car Wash to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $24.49.

MCW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,316 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1,074.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 499,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after buying an additional 488,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2,047.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 230,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 129,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

