Mizuho Trims Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Target Price to $58.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 106.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UBER. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.97.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $54.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.