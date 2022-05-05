Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total value of $1,419,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,285,966.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, April 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,864,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $795,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $3,545,400.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total value of $877,600.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47.

On Monday, February 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $3,154,200.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $142,047.66.

Shares of MRNA opened at $155.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $122.01 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. UBS Group started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.71.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.