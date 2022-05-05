Mogo (MOGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Mogo has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.
Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mogo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mogo stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 3.02. Mogo has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $8.48.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOGO. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mogo by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mogo during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Mogo (Get Rating)
Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.
