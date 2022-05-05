Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MONRY shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

MONRY opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.32. Moncler has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $80.41.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

