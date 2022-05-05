Mondi (LON:MNDI) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mondi (LON:MNDI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.74) price target on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,075 ($25.92).

Get Mondi alerts:

Shares of MNDI stock opened at GBX 1,587.50 ($19.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,480.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,711.11. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,233.50 ($15.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,088 ($26.08).

In other news, insider Andrew King sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,407 ($17.58), for a total value of £131,878.11 ($164,744.67).

Mondi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.