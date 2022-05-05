Mondi (LON:MNDI) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mondi (LON:MNDI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.74) price target on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,075 ($25.92).
Shares of MNDI stock opened at GBX 1,587.50 ($19.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,480.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,711.11. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,233.50 ($15.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,088 ($26.08).
Mondi Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.
Featured Articles
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.