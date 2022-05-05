MoneyLion (ML) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ML opened at $1.96 on Thursday. MoneyLion has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeff Gary purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ML. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at $3,479,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in MoneyLion by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 665,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 543,360 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth $1,831,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth $1,452,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth $581,000. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.