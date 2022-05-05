MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total transaction of $4,889,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MongoDB stock opened at $360.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.07 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.73 and a 200-day moving average of $442.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

