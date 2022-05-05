MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total transaction of $4,889,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MongoDB stock opened at $360.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.07 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.73 and a 200-day moving average of $442.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
About MongoDB (Get Rating)
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
