MongoDB Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 23,831 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the average volume of 1,056 put options.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $360.56 on Thursday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.73 and a 200-day moving average of $442.13.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total value of $13,933,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,167 shares of company stock worth $61,541,211. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 93.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 4,443.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 36.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 54.8% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $927,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.72.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.