Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 111,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 9.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 47,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRCC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Monroe Capital stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $223.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 60.30% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

