Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Monroe Capital stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 60.30% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital

