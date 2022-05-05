Moody’s Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Moody’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Moody’s has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Moody’s to earn $13.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s stock opened at $317.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.93. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $287.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 690.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.46.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.