Morgan Stanley Cuts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $113.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s current price.

ETSY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their price target on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.89.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY opened at $109.33 on Thursday. Etsy has a 52 week low of $90.63 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $2,047,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,083,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,825 shares of company stock worth $18,298,401. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.