Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for ContourGlobal (LON:GLO)

ContourGlobal (LON:GLO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 215 ($2.69) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:GLO opened at GBX 191.08 ($2.39) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,152.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50. ContourGlobal has a 1 year low of GBX 171.60 ($2.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 206.99 ($2.59). The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 190.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 189.31.

Get ContourGlobal alerts:

About ContourGlobal (Get Rating)

ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ContourGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContourGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.