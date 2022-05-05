Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for ContourGlobal (LON:GLO)

ContourGlobal (LON:GLOGet Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 215 ($2.69) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:GLO opened at GBX 191.08 ($2.39) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,152.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50. ContourGlobal has a 1 year low of GBX 171.60 ($2.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 206.99 ($2.59). The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 190.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 189.31.

ContourGlobal plc acquires, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses. The company generates 1,808 MW of renewable electricity from hydro, solar, wind, and biogas; and 2,509 MW of thermal electricity from gas, coal, and oil. It operates a portfolio of 138 thermal and renewable power plants.

