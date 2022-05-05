Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 2,950 ($36.85) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.53% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SVT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($36.85) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,785 ($34.79).
Shares of SVT opened at GBX 3,058 ($38.20) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,998.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,899.48. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of GBX 2,400 ($29.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,228 ($40.32). The firm has a market cap of £7.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29.
Severn Trent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.
See Also
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.