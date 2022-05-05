Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,309 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,309 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.70, for a total value of $2,352,384.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,613,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,530,255.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MORN stock opened at $261.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.33 and a twelve month high of $350.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.50.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.46%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,750,000 after purchasing an additional 688,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,104,000 after purchasing an additional 97,873 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 444,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $128,670,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

About Morningstar (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.