MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($37.89) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €52.00 ($54.74).

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €19.46 ($20.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.04, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.79. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €20.76 ($21.85) and a 1-year high of €80.14 ($84.36). The company has a market capitalization of $664.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.80.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

