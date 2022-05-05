Motorola Solutions (MSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Motorola Solutions has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $1.530-$1.590 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $9.800-$9.950 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $219.38 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $184.54 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.33.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 534.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

