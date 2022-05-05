Motus GI (MOTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 83.71% and a negative net margin of 4,867.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Motus GI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 654.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 300,696 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 541.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 151,068 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Motus GI Company Profile (Get Rating)
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
