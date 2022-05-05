Motus GI (MOTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 83.71% and a negative net margin of 4,867.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Motus GI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 654.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 300,696 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 541.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 151,068 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motus GI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

