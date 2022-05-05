Movano (MOVE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Movano stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Movano has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Movano stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,912 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

