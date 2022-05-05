MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Raised to $45.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of MP opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 3.38. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MP Materials will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $163,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320 over the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $91,789,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3,171.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after buying an additional 817,393 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter valued at $10,823,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $15,162,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 30.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,079,000 after purchasing an additional 321,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

