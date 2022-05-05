Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MWA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $17.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

