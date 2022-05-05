Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Short Interest Up 20.5% in April

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,080,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 28,290,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of MULN opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95. Mullen Automotive has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $15.90.
In related news, Director Kent Puckett sold 18,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $55,833.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Michery sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 528,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,733 in the last 90 days. 84.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Mullen Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.
