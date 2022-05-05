Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given a C$14.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTL. TD Securities assumed coverage on Mullen Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a C$16.50 price objective for the company. Cormark upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.90.

MTL opened at C$12.70 on Wednesday. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$11.00 and a 12 month high of C$14.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93.

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$441.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$423.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

