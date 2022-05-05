Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Get Myomo alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on MYO. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

MYO opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Myomo has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Myomo had a negative net margin of 74.85% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. The business had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myomo will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Myomo by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Myomo by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Myomo by 326.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Myomo by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Myomo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Myomo (Get Rating)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myomo (MYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.