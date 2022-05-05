MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) versus QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) Head to Head Comparison

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) and QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MYR Group and QualTek Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MYR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A QualTek Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

MYR Group presently has a consensus target price of $101.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.59%. QualTek Services has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. Given QualTek Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QualTek Services is more favorable than MYR Group.

Profitability

This table compares MYR Group and QualTek Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MYR Group 3.37% 16.96% 7.72% QualTek Services N/A -1,753.67% -25.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MYR Group and QualTek Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MYR Group $2.50 billion 0.54 $85.01 million $5.00 15.83 QualTek Services $612.24 million 0.18 -$4.06 million N/A N/A

MYR Group has higher revenue and earnings than QualTek Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of MYR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of MYR Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MYR Group beats QualTek Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MYR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages. This segment serves as a prime contractor to customers, such as investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners, and other contractors. The Commercial and Industrial segment provides a range of services, including design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wiring; and installation of traffic networks, bridge, roadway, and tunnel lighting for airports, hospitals, data centers, hotels, stadiums, convention centers, renewable energy projects, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, waste-water treatment facilities, mining facilities, and transportation control and management systems. This segment serves general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, governmental agencies, and developers. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Henderson, Colorado.

QualTek Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

QualTek Services Inc. provides communications infrastructure services and renewables solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment performs site acquisition, engineering, project management, installation, testing, last mile installation, and maintenance solutions of communication infrastructure for telecommunication and cable providers, businesses, public venues, government facilities, and residential subscribers. The Renewables and Recovery Logistics segment offers fiber optic construction, maintenance, and repair services; continuity and disaster relief services to telecommunication and utility companies; and business-as-usual services, such as generator storage, and repair and cell maintenance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

