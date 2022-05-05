N-able (NABL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. N-able has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect N-able to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get N-able alerts:

Shares of N-able stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03. N-able has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, N-able currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of N-able by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,346,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,045,000 after buying an additional 284,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in N-able by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 782,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 82,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in N-able by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 63,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in N-able during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,746,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in N-able by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period.

About N-able (Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.