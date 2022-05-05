Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.20). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.14% and a negative return on equity of 82.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share.

NBRV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NBRV stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $184.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 82,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

