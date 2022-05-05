Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,300 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 275,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,213.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabtesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

OTCMKTS NCTKF opened at $21.70 on Thursday. Nabtesco has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, and Accessibility Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

