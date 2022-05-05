NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NH stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.87.

NantHealth ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NantHealth by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 31,667 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NantHealth by 676.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 139,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NantHealth by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

