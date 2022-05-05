NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NantHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
NH stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.87.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NantHealth by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,394,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 31,667 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NantHealth by 676.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 139,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NantHealth by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.
NantHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
