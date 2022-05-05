Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.
Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.31 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ NSSC opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.88 million, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.40. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 237.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.54% of the company’s stock.
Napco Security Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.