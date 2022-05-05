Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.31 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.88 million, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.40. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSSC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $59.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 237.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 21,140 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

