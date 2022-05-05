National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NCMI. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $182.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. National CineMedia has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.37.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 304.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 81.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 363.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 38.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

