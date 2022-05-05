National Grid (LON:NG) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($14.37) target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,040 ($12.99) to GBX 1,100 ($13.74) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Grid to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.74) to GBX 1,210 ($15.12) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,084.78 ($13.55).

Get National Grid alerts:

NG opened at GBX 1,183.50 ($14.78) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,154.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,072.22.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.