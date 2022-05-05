National Health Investors (NHI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE: NHI) recently:

5/3/2022 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

4/26/2022 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/19/2022 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/19/2022 – National Health Investors had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/5/2022 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/31/2022 – National Health Investors is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/24/2022 – National Health Investors was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/17/2022 – National Health Investors was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

NYSE:NHI opened at $53.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.97.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after acquiring an additional 145,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in National Health Investors by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,364 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 2.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,085,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,062,000 after acquiring an additional 28,172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in National Health Investors by 14.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,487,000 after acquiring an additional 129,269 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,112,000 after acquiring an additional 375,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

