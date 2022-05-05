National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) CEO Eric Howard Starkloff Sells 19,032 Shares

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,443,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NATI opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

NATI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in National Instruments by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 11,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in National Instruments by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments by 219.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.