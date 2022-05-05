Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NAVB opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 182.20% and a negative net margin of 2,209.23%.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

